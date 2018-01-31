News World News

One dead after train carrying Republicans to party retreat strikes truck

The White House confirmed one other person had been badly injured in the accident south of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Emergency personnel work at the scene (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

One person has died and another was seriously injured after a chartered chartered train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat struck a refuse truck in Virginia, the White House has confirmed.

There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or congressional staff after the incident south of Charlottesville, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Ms Sanders says President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the matter and is receiving regular updates.

The party members and advisers had been heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

