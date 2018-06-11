One dead after sinkhole creates whirlpool in Arkansas river

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission issued a warning for sailors on the Spring River to avoid an area known as Sadler Falls, about 150 miles north-east of Little Rock.

The commission said there was a fatal boating accident in the whirlpool on Saturday. Details of the accident have not been released.

The area has been roped off and is marked with buoys.