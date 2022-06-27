One dead after Czech high-speed train collides with engine

This image made available by the Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office shows the bullet train after a collision, in Bohumin, Czech Republic, Monday June 27, 2022. A bullet train has collided with an engine in a train station in north-eastern Czech Republic, killing one and injuring five people. The Czech Railways say the accident took place early in the morning on Monday in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the departure of the Pendolino train for Prague. (Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office via AP)

A high-speed train has collided with an engine in a station in the north-eastern Czech Republic, killing one person and injuring five.

Czech Railways said the accident took place early in the morning on Monday in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the Pendolino train departed for Prague.

The driver of the train was killed, while four Czech Railways employees on the engine and one on the train were injured.

It was unclear whether the engine was moving at the time of the head-on crash.

Rescuers said no passengers were injured.

The Rail Safety Inspection Office said the train was on the wrong line, and the accident might have been caused by human error.