One dead after bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over

A tour bus heading to the Grand Canyon rolled over in north western Arizona, killing one person and critically injuring two others.

Authorities said 44 of the 48 people on the bus were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Centre after the incident on Friday at around noon.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the cause of the crash was not yet known, but a fire official who responded to the call said passengers reported the driver was going too fast and lost control on the road.

Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District Chief Tim Bonney said: “It was a heavily damaged bus, he slid down the road quite a ways, so there was a lot of wreckage.

“A lot of them (the passengers) were saying the bus driver was driving at a high rate of speed.”

PA Media