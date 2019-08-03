News World News

Saturday 3 August 2019

One dead after 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Indonesia

The tremor swayed buildings as far away as the capital after striking off Java island.

Residents talk near a house damaged in an earthquake in Mandalawangi, Banten province (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

One person has died of a heart attack and more than 100 houses were damaged after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Java island, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.

The US Geological Survey said Friday night’s quake was centred 94 miles from Banten province off the island’s south-west coast.

The quake swayed buildings as far away as the capital (AP)

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said a woman died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety in Pecangsari, the village closest to the epicentre. Four people have been injured.

The agency said at least 113 houses and buildings were damaged and about 1,050 people fled to temporary shelters.

TV footage showed several houses and buildings in Banten and West Java provinces, including a sport stadium and hospitals, suffered minor damage.

