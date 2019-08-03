One dead after 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Indonesia

One person has died of a heart attack and more than 100 houses were damaged after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Java island, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.

The US Geological Survey said Friday night’s quake was centred 94 miles from Banten province off the island’s south-west coast.

The quake swayed buildings as far away as the capital (AP)

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said a woman died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety in Pecangsari, the village closest to the epicentre. Four people have been injured.

The agency said at least 113 houses and buildings were damaged and about 1,050 people fled to temporary shelters.

TV footage showed several houses and buildings in Banten and West Java provinces, including a sport stadium and hospitals, suffered minor damage.

