One dead, 25 injured in German apartment block blast

One person has been killed and around 25 others injured in an explosion at an apartment block in eastern Germany, according to police.

Debris from the blast in the town of Blankenburg flew up to 200ft (60m) and some people were seriously hurt, police spokesman Uwe Becker told n-tv television.

Other people were being evacuated from the five-storey block, which contains 60 apartments.

Mr Becker said he could not rule out a gas explosion as the cause of the blast, which happened just before 9am, and did not yet have any other likely explanation.

The building is on the edge of Blankenburg, a town of about 20,000 people in the Harz mountains, west of Berlin.

About 100 children at a nearby daycare centre were taken to other facilities.

PA Media