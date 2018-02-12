One dead, 22 injured after Austrian trains collide

One train struck the side of the other near the station in Niklasdorf, a town 40 miles north of Graz, police spokesman Leo Josefus said.

Photographs of the accident scene showed the side of a Germany-bound EuroCity train torn away, with a regional Austrian train next to it.

The incident took place about 40 miles north of Graz (AP)

Authorities said a woman on the EuroCity train was killed, and three children were among the injured.