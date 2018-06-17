News World News

One dead, 20 injured in shooting at New Jersey arts festival

One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed. Another suspect is in custody.

Police at the site of the shooting (Paige Gross/NJ.com/The Star-Ledger/AP)
By Mike Catalini, Associated Press

A shooting incident at an all-night art festival in New Jersey has left one suspect dead and 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said.

Many of the 20 injured were treated for gunshot wounds, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Sunday morning.

Four of those, including a 13-year-old boy, were in critical condition.

He said that two suspects opened fire around 2:45am local time during the Art All Night festival in Trenton that showcases local art, music, food and films.

Authorities say that about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started.

Trenton resident Angelo Nicolo told Philadelphia 6ABC-TV that he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds.

He said people started running down the street.

“I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away,” Mr Nicolo said

Press Association

