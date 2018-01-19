Olympic champion Jordyn Wieber tells court she was sexually assaulted by sports doctor

Gymnast Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in court in Lansing, Michigan, on the fourth day of a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar.

Ms Wieber, 22, who won gold in the team event in the London 2012 Olympics, grew up in the Lansing area and said she first encountered Nassar when she was eight.

She criticised USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee, saying: “I was not protected, and neither were my teammates.”