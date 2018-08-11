Okinawa rally opposes relocation of US Marines base
About half of the 50,000 American troops in Japan are stationed on Okinawa.
Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in Okinawa vowing to stop a planned US military base relocating on the southern Japanese island.
They paid tribute to Governor Takeshi Onaga, who died last week after leading Okinawa’s anti-US military base movement since elected in 2014.
He had promised to prevent the central government from bulldozing a contentious relocation of US Marine Corps air station to a less populated part of Okinawa.
He also criticised Tokyo for neglecting Okinawa’s will and was preparing to revoke a landfill permit issued by his predecessor.
Deputy Governor Kiichiro Jahana, representing Mr Onaga at the rally, says he will follow through a revocation process.
Press Association