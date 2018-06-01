Ofgem probe into Utility Warehouse over treatment of customers in debt

Ofgem confirmed on Friday that it was investigating whether the firm breached rules in the way it manages those customers and whether the supplier offers “appropriate” repayment options for those struggling with their bills.

The watchdog said this covered whether Utility Warehouse “does enough” to try to contact customers who are already in debt, or at risk of falling financially behind, in order to establish manageable payment plans.

“It also includes whether they are installing pre-payment meters appropriately as a means of recovering debt from customers, particularly when they install them under warrant,” Ofgem said.