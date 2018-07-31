Ofgem appoints Octopus Energy Limited to take on Iresa’s customers

Ofgem has appointed Octopus Energy Limited to take on supplying the customers of Iresa which ceased trading last week.

The energy provider’s collapse left nearly 100,000 customers in limbo.

Octopus Energy is offering Iresa’s customers its “Flexible Octopus” tariff, which is one of the most competitive tariffs on the market and the best value deal on offer for them, Ofgem said.

The new provider will honour all outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both current customers and to past customers of Iresa.

Any credit on current customers’ accounts can be used to offset future energy use.

Iresa customers will be contacted by Octopus Energy by August 14 and then around a week later when the switch has been completed.

Rob Salter-Church, Ofgem’s interim executive director for consumers and competition, said: “We are pleased to secure a deal with Octopus Energy, where Iresa customers will be offered a competitive tariff for their energy.

“Their credit balances will be honoured and their energy supply will continue as normal. Our advice for customers of Iresa is to wait until Octopus Energy contacts you.

“They will give you more information about the tariff you are on, and about your credit balance if you have one. Then you can shop around for a better deal if you wish to.”

Press Association