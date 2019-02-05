Ocado to trial one-hour delivery service in London

Ocado will launch the first trial of its one-hour delivery service next month, as it squares up to retail giant Amazon.

Ocado will launch the first trial of its one-hour delivery service next month, as it squares up to retail giant Amazon.

The service, dubbed Ocado Zoom, will carry fewer than 10,000 products available for delivery within 60 minutes.

An initial test site will launch this March in west London, with a view to rolling out the concept further in future.

It will cater for smaller basket sizes of below £60, compared with the average Ocado order of £107.

Investors were told of the project in a presentation accompanying Ocado’s full-year results on Tuesday, but further details have yet to be released.

If it is combined with the traditional very high availability of Ocado's current offer, that will massively exceed the current Amazon Prime Now execution level Bruno Monteyne, Bernstein “If it is combined with the traditional very high availability of Ocado's current offer, that will massively exceed the current Amazon Prime Now execution level” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/ocado-to-trial-onehour-delivery-service-in-london-37785825.html “If it is combined with the traditional very high availability of Ocado's current offer, that will massively exceed the current Amazon Prime Now execution level” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/ocado-to-trial-onehour-delivery-service-in-london-37785825.html

Adding the option will ramp up the online grocer’s competition with Amazon by rivalling its Amazon Prime Now product.

Bruno Monteyne, analyst at Bernstein, said the size of the range would make Ocado’s service a serious contender against Amazon.

“If it is combined with the traditional very high availability of Ocado’s current offer, that will massively exceed the current Amazon Prime Now execution level, which in our tests struggles from important range gaps, very low availability and poor user interfaces,” he said.

Ocado will also join a string of online retailers which have added on-demand delivery options in recent years as shoppers seek out convenience.

Asos also has a rapid delivery product, Asos Instant, which serves selected postcodes within London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

Luxury fashion site Farfetch also offers same-day delivery in major cities including London.

The news of Ocado Zoom emerged on a busy day for the company.

In addition to the release of its annual results, Ocado was forced to suspend orders from its Andover warehouse after a fire broke out on the site.

Press Association