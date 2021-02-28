Obituary: Bernard Lown

Bernard Lown, who has died aged 99, developed the first direct-current (DC) defibrillator, which can restore heart rhythms in patients with erratic or irregular heartbeats. He was also known for his anti-nuclear activism, establishing an organisation that won the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize.

The idea that electricity could correct ventricular fibrillation - where the heart's lower chambers contract in a rapid, unsynchronised way, with often fatal results - is not a recent one. By the early 1950s it was possible to restore a human heart to its normal rhythm by cutting open the patient's chest and shocking the exposed heart with paddle-type electrodes.

In 1956 Paul Zoll, a physician at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, tried applying an alternating current (AC) to the patient's chest without the need to operate first.

However, Zoll only treated patients in full cardiac arrest. Lown's concern was with a patient whose heart was still beating, but doing so much too fast. Drug therapy had proved useless, so in a last-ditch attempt at treatment, Lown borrowed an AC defibrillator from the surgical department of his hospital and set the machine to deliver a shock of 400 volts.

"To this day I am mystified why I chose 400 volts," he later recalled. Amazingly, his patient's heart resumed its normal rhythm and the man left the hospital the next day - only to collapse and die while on holiday three weeks later.

Determined to learn from this experience, Lown concluded that the use of AC caused too much damage to the heart. Moreover, the defibrillator had been very large and heavy, making it difficult to use. He eventually hit on the idea of a DC defibrillator that could be charged by a battery.

This solved the portability problem, and by timing when the patient received the shocks, Lown found that specific types of irregular heartbeat could be restored to normal. He called this technique "cardioversion". Today, ambulances and a wide range of public places have cardioverter-defibrillators on hand in case of emergency.

The son of a rabbi, Bernard Lown was born in Utena, Lithuania, on June 7, 1921. When he was 14, he and his family fled to the US to escape persecution. His grandfather remained, and was burned alive inside his own synagogue.

Bernard graduated in Classics from the University of Maine in 1942, and went on to study at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

When the Korean War began, Lown was drafted into the army but mustered out on an "undesirable" discharge - later changed to "honourable" - over his refusal to sign an organisation-affiliation statement. Returning to Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston, he became director of the cardiovascular research laboratory in 1956.

In 1964 he demonstrated that lidocaine - best known as a local anaesthetic - could also be used to control irregular heart rhythms: it became a standard drug treatment.

Lown was heavily involved in peace activism. In 1980 he helped to set up International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, serving as co-president until 1993.

The citation for the Nobel Peace Prize praised the organisation's "considerable service to mankind by creating an awareness of the catastrophic consequences of atomic warfare".

His 1996 book, The Lost Art of Healing, lamented the decline of pastoral care in the modern medical profession. The ideal doctor, he wrote, is someone "for whom a patient is never a statistic".

Bernard Lown married Louise Lown, his first cousin, in 1946. They had three children.

Sunday Independent