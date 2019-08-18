Obama’s high school basketball shirt sells for £100,000

A basketball shirt believed to have been worn by Barack Obama while he was at a Honolulu prep school has sold at auction for 120,000 dollars (almost £100,000).

Heritage Auctions said the jersey sold in Dallas to a collector of American and sports artefacts who did not wish to be identified.

It was offered by Peter Noble, who was three years behind the future president at Punahou School.

Barack Obama is a keen basketball fan (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Mr Noble, now 55 and living in Seattle, said the jersey was destined for the bin when he picked it up. Years later he saw an old photo of Mr Obama wearing a number 23 jersey at school.

The auction house said details on the shirt match the one Mr Obama was photographed wearing.

Mr Noble said a portion of the sale will go to the school.

