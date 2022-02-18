The white-domed roof of the O2 arena is seen damaged by the wind, as a red weather warning was issued due to Storm Eunice Photo: REUTERS/May James

Sections of London’s O2 Arena were “completely shredded” and sent flying into capital by the gale-force winds as Britain bore the brunt of Storm Eunice.

Dramatic video showed the Dome’s flat fabric panels flying in the wind over the River Thames towards Canary Wharf.

Britain has been severely hit by Storm Eunice with the weather bomb bringing gusts of over 130km/h, snow blizzards and leaving thousands without power.

The storm hit western England, making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast, sending plumes of spray over the roofs of cottages.

London also witnessed gusts of over 130km/h with the landmark O2 Arena’s roof being ripped open.

Witness Mala Sharma told the PA news agency that “more and more parts are getting ripped off”.

She added: “It’s going to be a safety issue for people around”.

The witness said it happened “right in front of my eyes” and the damage “started off with a patch” but then a “chunk” of the dome roof ripped off.

Many people rushed to social media to share footage of the O2 being battered by the storm on Twitter.

Among them, a man - who has been staying in the Intercontinental Hotel overlooking the damaged section - said it was getting worse with every minute.

He said on Twitter: “The panels are being completely shredded. I’m not sure there is anything that can be done - it’s just serious damage.

“It doesn’t seem to be slowing down it’s pretty tragic.”

A Fugees reunion gig scheduled to be held at the venue tonight has been cancelled, according to the O2’s website.

Several of London’s biggest tourist attractions shut as the capital is battered by heavy wind and rain brought by Storm Eunice.

The London Eye and the Royal Botanic Gardens were among the tourist hotspots closing their doors while the storm raged on.

In Wales, waves crashed over Aberystwyth promenade, some as high as houses. More than 100,000 people were hit by power cuts as lines were torn down and ancient trees keeled over.

"Storm Eunice is really packing a punch," Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said. "We only issue red weather warnings when we think there is a threat to life from the weather."

The Met Office said a gust of 196km/h was recorded at The Needles on the Isle of Wight, provisionally a record for the most powerful gust ever recorded in England.

Planes were buffeted so strongly by gusts at some airports that pilots were forced to abandon landings. A live stream of Heathrow Airport's runway was being watched by more than 200,000 people online.

A total of 436 flights were cancelled across the United Kingdom amid record winds from storm Eunice, according to Cirium data.

More than 100,000 buildings were left without power, distributors said. Ferries and trains were also cancelled.

"Storm Eunice - There will be NO Transport for Wales trains running on this date," an announcement board said at Aberystwyth station. All trains in Kent, southern England, were cancelled.

"We are closing all routes in Kent, and all lines in SE London are blocked by trees," Network Rail Kent & Sussex said. "Please do not travel."

BA said there it was cancelling a number of flights and that there would be significant disruption.

Danish ferry operator DFDS said in a statement posted on Twitter that its ferries between Dover and Calais have been suspended due to high winds.

Such red warnings are relatively rare. The last one issued was in November 2021. Scotland has issued yellow warnings for heavy snow.

The British government will hold a COBR emergency response meeting to discuss the response to the storm.

Britain's security minister, Damian Hinds, said troops were on standby to deal with the consequences of the weather.

