‘Nutella riots’ price discount sparks French fraud probe

The finance ministry’s fraud agency said it will examine whether the campaign by the Intermarche supermarket chain violated pricing regulations.

Intermarche drew big crowds at several stores last week after announcing sales of the popular chocolate and hazelnut spread for just 1.41 euro (£1.23), some 70% below the regular price.

Video circulated online of ensuing scuffles in some stores, drawing worldwide attention — as well as questions from authorities.