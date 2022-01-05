Novak Djokovic has had his visa revoked by the Australian Government and the tennis star faces deportation.

Djokovic, who is seeking a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open, touched down at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport Wednesday about 11:30 p.m. local time after a 14-hour flight from Dubai.

The decision to grant the Serbian an exemption from vaccination rules has led to a sharp backlash against Australian tennis authorities.

All players and staff at the Grand Slam tournament are required to be vaccinated or to obtain an exemption by an expert independent panel.

Djokovic, who is bidding for a 10th Australian Open title, said on Tuesday morning he would be travelling Down Under to compete.

Writing on social media with a picture of him at an airport, he said: “Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love and respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!!”

While the tennis star has not revealed his own vaccination status, he has previously spoken of his opposition to someone “forcing me to put something in my body”.

Although the organisers deny any special treatment for the World No 1 tennis star, anger has erupted over the case.

One A&E doctor, Stephen Parnis, said: “I don’t care how good a tennis player he is. If he’s refusing to get vaccinated, he shouldn’t be allowed in.

"If this exemption is true, it sends an appalling message to millions seeking to reduce #COVID19Aus risk to themselves & others."

Melbourne resident Christine Wharton told ABC she thought the decision was “an absolute disgrace”.

"We’ve all done the right thing, we’ve all gone out and got our jabs and our boosters and we have someone that has come from overseas and all of a sudden he’s been exempt,” she said.

Figures from within the sporting world also expressed surprise at the decision.

Alex de Minaur, the Australian tennis player, said when asked at the ATP tournament in Sydney: “I just think it’s very interesting. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Meanwhile, former Australian rules football player, Kevin Bartlett tweeted that the public had “been taken for fools”.

Australia’s daily Covid infections hit a third daily high on Wednesday at 64,774 new cases, and the federal government has faced criticism over queues at testing centres.

The lines for PCR tests prompted authorities to ask people to only seek PCR tests if symptomatic -but this in turn led to a shortage of lateral flow tests.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: "There are no magic solutions, full stop. And so this virus will continue to challenge us, and it’s important that we all remain calm.”

Asked by reporters about Djokovic, Mr Morrison said the tennis star would have to provide proof he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

"My view is he should be treated no different to anyone else," he said.