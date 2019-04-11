News World News

Thursday 11 April 2019

Notre Dame statues soar above Paris before coming down to earth for restoration

The cathedral’s statues were lowered by a 100-metre high crane.

The religious statue representing St Andrew perched atop Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration (Francois Mori/AP)
The religious statue representing St Andrew perched atop Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration (Francois Mori/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Religious statues which sit atop Notre Dame Cathedral have come down for the first time in more than a century as part of a restoration of the Paris church’s towering spire.

ipanews_a9060c24-0dd3-4c5c-8d13-9af4dfbc1706_embedded242274587
A statue representing St Paul is lifted by a crane (Francois Mori/AP)

A 100-metre high crane lowered the copper statues representing the 12 apostles and four evangelists on to a truck.

ipanews_a9060c24-0dd3-4c5c-8d13-9af4dfbc1706_embedded242274582
A worker helps remove the statue representing St Andrew (Francois Mori/AP)

The operation gave the public a ground-level look at the statues for the first time.

ipanews_a9060c24-0dd3-4c5c-8d13-9af4dfbc1706_embedded242274571
The head of the statue representing St Thomas is loaded into a box (Francois Mori/AP)

The figures’ regular posts look over the French capital from Notre Dame’s 96-metre high peak.

ipanews_a9060c24-0dd3-4c5c-8d13-9af4dfbc1706_embedded242274550
St Andrew’s statue soars above the French capital (Francois Mori/AP)

The three-metre tall statues are being sent to south-western France.

ipanews_a9060c24-0dd3-4c5c-8d13-9af4dfbc1706_embedded242274544
A workman accompanies the statue of St Andrew as it descends to earth (Francois Mori/AP)

It is part of a renovation project on the cathedral spire and its 250 tons (226 tonnes) of lead.

ipanews_a9060c24-0dd3-4c5c-8d13-9af4dfbc1706_embedded242274538
The statues were lowered from a dizzying height (Francois Mori/AP)

The project will cost six million euro (£5 million).

ipanews_a9060c24-0dd3-4c5c-8d13-9af4dfbc1706_embedded242274685
The statues will be restored (Francois Mori/AP)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News