-
Notre Dame statues soar above Paris before coming down to earth for restoration
Independent.ie
Religious statues which sit atop Notre Dame Cathedral have come down for the first time in more than a century as part of a restoration of the Paris church’s towering spire.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/notre-dame-statues-soar-above-paris-before-coming-down-to-earth-for-restoration-38006779.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article38006771.ece/ff492/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_a9060c24-0dd3-4c5c-8d13-9af4dfbc1706_1
- Email
Religious statues which sit atop Notre Dame Cathedral have come down for the first time in more than a century as part of a restoration of the Paris church’s towering spire.
A 100-metre high crane lowered the copper statues representing the 12 apostles and four evangelists on to a truck.
The operation gave the public a ground-level look at the statues for the first time.
The figures’ regular posts look over the French capital from Notre Dame’s 96-metre high peak.
The three-metre tall statues are being sent to south-western France.
It is part of a renovation project on the cathedral spire and its 250 tons (226 tonnes) of lead.
The project will cost six million euro (£5 million).
Press Association