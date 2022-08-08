| 21.3°C Dublin

Norway’s ageing king discharged from hospital after infection

Harald V is ‘in good shape’, the royal palace said.

King Harald V (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Expand

King Harald V (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By Associated Press Reporters

Norway’s 85-year-old King Harald V has been discharged from hospital in the Norwegian capital after receiving treatment for an undisclosed infection, the royal household in Oslo said.

The king is in good shape,” the palace said.

The ageing monarch was admitted on Thursday to the Rikshospitalet division of Oslo’s University Hospital after being diagnosed with an infection that needed antibiotics to be administered intravenously.

In March, Harald tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms.

He also underwent a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power.

He ascended to the throne after the death of his father, King Olav, on January 17 1991.

He is Norway’s first native-born king since the 14th century.

