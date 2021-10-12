Northern Lights: 9 amazing images captured of last night’s Aurora Borealis

Monday night saw a solar flare reach Earth and the result was an incredible lightshow in the form of the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, for many across Canada, Northern USA, Northern Europe and Russia.

Independent.ie has compiled some of the most beautiful images of the phenomenon captured by the public.

Just wow! Epic night of aurora chasing tonight. These conditions do not come around very often. #auroraborealis #washingtonstate #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/d4ZbRoCMcU — Myk Crawford (@mykcrawford) October 12, 2021

Northern lights indulging us this Thanksgiving! Ahhh ang gandaaaa! pic.twitter.com/mtyslb88Ar — NorthernLightsJunkie (@northskyjunkie) October 12, 2021