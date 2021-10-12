Northern Lights: 9 amazing images captured of last night’s Aurora Borealis

Monday night saw a solar flare reach Earth and the result was an incredible lightshow in the form of the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, for many across Canada, Northern USA, Northern Europe and Russia.
Independent.ie has compiled some of the most beautiful images of the phenomenon captured by the public.
#aurora beads started at 4:10 UTC Oct. 12 directly above me at Plumas, #Manitoba Canada, with some epic dancing! Still aurora happening but bedtime for me @TweetAurora @TamithaSkov @UWCIMSS @Vincent_Ledvina @AuroraJAnderson @KimHinesSN @dmaluk1 @tracygregorash @shannbil pic.twitter.com/WsKHiAclSd— Donna (@LachDonna) October 12, 2021
Just wow! Epic night of aurora chasing tonight. These conditions do not come around very often. #auroraborealis #washingtonstate #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/d4ZbRoCMcU— Myk Crawford (@mykcrawford) October 12, 2021
Northern Lights in Whistler tonight. #RainbowPark pic.twitter.com/NVqWzyIUoT— Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) October 12, 2021
#AuroraBorealis #Vancouver #Aurora #NorthernLights #vancouverbc #canada pic.twitter.com/4jbGmXtnci— Ifka Kestřánková (@ikestrankova) October 12, 2021
Northern lights indulging us this Thanksgiving! Ahhh ang gandaaaa! pic.twitter.com/mtyslb88Ar— NorthernLightsJunkie (@northskyjunkie) October 12, 2021
Last night is what dreams are made of 🤩 #NorthernLights@_SpaceWeather_ @TamithaSkov @AuroraMAX @StormHour pic.twitter.com/rmqosXvspp— Jeanine - Northern Escape Photography (@jeanineh_) October 12, 2021
“Aurora Borealis/Northern Lights” pic.twitter.com/5xVi5tq6Co— Peter Jason Guerrero (@PeterJason29) October 12, 2021