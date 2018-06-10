North Korean plane lands in Singapore ahead of Kim-Trump summit

The jet landed at the airport on Sunday afternoon local time amid huge security precautions on the city-state island.

Mr Kim is set to meet on Tuesday with Mr Trump in what is shaping up to be one of the most unusual summits in modern history.

A police officer guards the entrance of the international media centre in Singapore (Wong Maye-E/AP)

Despite the initial high stakes of a meeting meant to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons, the talks have been portrayed by Mr Trump in recent days more as a get-to-know-each-other meeting.