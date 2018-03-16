North Korean minister’s surprise Sweden visit fuels speculation over Trump talks

The visit has fuelled speculation about a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Foreign minister Ri Yong Ho landed at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport on a direct flight from Beijing on Thursday and spent several hours at the Swedish foreign ministry before returning to the North Korean embassy.

The Swedish foreign ministry has said talks “will focus on Sweden’s consular responsibilities as a protecting power for the United States, Canada and Australia”, but also will address the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.