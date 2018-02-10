North Korean leader offers to meet South Korean president
Mr Moon also called for a quick resumption of dialogue between the United States and North Korea.
South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited President Moon Jae-in for a summit meeting in the North.
Mr Moon’s spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said that Mr Kim’s sister verbally delivered his offer during a lunch meeting with Mr Moon at Seoul’s presidential palace.
The spokesman said Mr Moon replied that the North and South should continue to work to build conditions so that a summit can take place.
Mr Moon’s office says Mr Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, came to the South as his special envoy.
