Friday 20 April 2018

North Korea suspends nuclear and long-range missile tests

Leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a border truce village.

By Associated Press Reporter

North Korea has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the suspension of nuclear and ICBM tests went into effect on Saturday.

The country says it is making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

The announcements came days before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a border truce village for a rare summit aimed at resolving the nuclear stand-off with Pyongyang.

The North’s decisions were made in a meeting of the ruling party’s full Central Committee which had convened to discuss a “new stage” of policies.

