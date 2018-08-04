North Korea hasn't halted nuclear programs and is flouting arms embargo - UN Security Council

North Korea has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs and is violating UN sanctions, a report commissioned by the UN Security Council has said.

A summary of the report by experts monitoring UN sanctions against North Korea, which was sent to the Security Council on Friday night, says North Korea is also violating sanctions by transferring coal at sea and flouting an arms embargo and financial sanctions.

The United States said last month that North Korea is illegally smuggling refined petroleum products into the country beyond the quota of 500,000 barrels per year allowed under UN sanctions.

The experts say if that is accurate, North Korea is violating sanctions and all countries "would have to immediately halt all such transfers".

