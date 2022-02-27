| 8.1°C Dublin

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea off east coast

Experts believe the North is trying to perfect its weapon technology and pressure the US to drop sanctions.

File photo of a test firing of an unspecified missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP) Expand

Close

File photo of a test firing of an unspecified missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

File photo of a test firing of an unspecified missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

File photo of a test firing of an unspecified missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

By Associated Press

North Korea on Sunday launched a suspected ballistic missile into sea, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in the North’s apparent eighth round of weapons tests so far this year.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the launch had happened without providing further details. Japan’s Defence Ministry also said North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile.

A maritime safety warning from Japan’s Coast Guard issued a maritime safety said “an object possibly ballistic missile” was launched from North Korea and that it probably landed in the sea.

A file image of a televised launch of a North Korean missile being shown in South Korea (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Expand

Close

A file image of a televised launch of a North Korean missile being shown in South Korea (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A file image of a televised launch of a North Korean missile being shown in South Korea (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A file image of a televised launch of a North Korean missile being shown in South Korea (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Vessels in the area were warned to stay away from objects that may have fallen from the air and to report them to authorities.

North Korea last month conducted seven rounds of missile tests in what some experts called an attempt to perfect its weapons technology and pressure Joe Biden’s administration to make concessions like relief from economic sanctions.

North Korea later halted testing activity after the start of the Winter Olympics in China, which is its last major major ally and economic pipeline. Some experts had predicted North Korea would resume tests and possible launch bigger weapons after the Olympics.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy