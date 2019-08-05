North Korea fires projectiles twice into sea, claims South

North Korea has fired unidentified projectiles twice into the sea, according to South Korea’s military, as it continues to ramp up weapons tests amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the US.

North Korea has fired unidentified projectiles twice into the sea, according to South Korea’s military, as it continues to ramp up weapons tests amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the US.

The launches on Tuesday morning came a day after the American and South Korean militaries started scaled-down joint military exercises despite warnings from Pyongyang that the drills could derail fragile nuclear diplomacy.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were launched from an area near the North’s western coast and flew cross-country before landing in waters off the eastern coast. It did not say how far the projectiles flew.

The North last week conducted two test-firings of what it described as a new rocket artillery system and conducted a short-range ballistic missile launch on July 25.

PA Media