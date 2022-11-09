| 9.1°C Dublin

North Korea fires at least one ballistic missile towards eastern sea

The launch extends a recent barrage in weapons demonstrations by Pyongyang.

South Korea&rsquo;s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea (Ahn Young-joon/AP) Expand

By Kim Tong-Hyung, Associated Press

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday did not immediately say how far the missile flew.

The launch extends a recent barrage in North Korean weapons demonstrations, including dozens of launches last week that the North described as simulated attacks on South Korean and US targets.

Pyongyang has dialed up its weapons demonstrations to a record pace this year.

Kim Jong Un has sought to exploit the distraction created by Russia’s war on Ukraine to accelerate arms development and ramp up pressure on Washington and its regional allies.

