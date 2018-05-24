News World News

Thursday 24 May 2018

North Korea ‘demolishes nuclear test site’

The planned closing was previously announced by leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his planned summit with US President Donald Trump next month.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

The demolition happened on Thursday at the site deep in the mountains of the North’s sparsely populated north east.

The planned closing was previously announced by leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his planned summit with US President Donald Trump next month.

ipanews_da310cbc-0939-4229-acce-22735a74f46b_embedded236391879
Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

The North’s decision to close the site has generally been seen as a welcome gesture by Mr Kim to set a positive tone ahead of the summit.

Even so, it is not an irreversible move and would need to be followed by many more significant measures to meet Mr Trump’s demands for denuclearisation.

The North did not invite international inspectors to the ceremony, which limits its value as a serious concession.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News