North Korea calls new UN sanctions 'an act of war'

The UN Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions against North Korea on Friday in response to its latest launch of a ballistic missile that Pyongyang says can reach anywhere on the US mainland.

The resolution was drafted by the United States and negotiated with the North's closest ally, China.

North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the sanctions are an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region and are tantamount to a "complete economic blockade" of the country.