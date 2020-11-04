North Dakota Republican who died of coronavirus last month appears to wins seat in state legislature

A Republican in North Dakota appears to have won a seat in the state legislature, despite dying a month ago after contracting the coronavirus.

David Andahl (55) died on October 5 after he won a primary with incumbent candidate committee chairman, Senator Kevin Cramer.

Mr Andahl died after developing complications from the virus - he was ill for about four days.

He won almost 36pc of the vote.

"So many things he was very passionate about, and was hoping that he could get into the Legislature and be of some help," his mother Pat Andahl told local newspaper Bismarck Tribune last month.

"He was looking forward to it. He was looking forward to being part of that."

Mr Andahl and another Republican candidate won the two seats for state representatives from North Dakota’s eighth district.

Buzzfeed news reports that State Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said that, in his opinion, votes for Mr Andahl should still be counted and that a vacancy would be created if he is elected.

"To disregard the votes cast for a candidate would disenfranchise the voters of the state," Stenehjem wrote.

Under a state law cited in the attorney general's opinion, a vacancy could be appointed by a legislative member's party, or voters could petition for a special election to be called by the governor.

According to the Covid Tracking Project, North Dakota leads the country in the number of new cases per 100,000 population.

