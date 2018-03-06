North and South Korea agree to hold talks

South Korea’s presidential office also said the countries have agreed to set up a telephone hotline between their leaders.

South Korea’s presidential national security director, Chung Eui-yong, said Pyongyang has also made it clear it would not need to keep its nuclear weapons if military threats against the country were resolved and it received a credible security guarantee.

The comments came hours after a South Korean delegation led by Mr Chung returned from a visit to the North, where they met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.