North and South Korea agree to form first joint Olympic team

Seoul’s unification ministry said the Koreas reached the agreement over the games in the South during talks on Wednesday at the border village of Panmunjom.

Athletes from the two Koreas will march together under a “unification flag” depicting their peninsula during the opening ceremony, and the two countries will field a single women’s ice hockey team.

The measures require approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The South Korean ministry said the two Koreas will consult with the IOC this weekend.