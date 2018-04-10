Mark Zuckerberg is giving before US Congress about false information on the platform and its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zuckerberg testimony: Facebook CEO says he is concerned about possible political bias at company

In a packed room on Capitol Hill, Mr Zuckerberg was told by Senator John Thune, chairman of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, that the misuse of personal Facebook data by third parties "should be a wake-up call for the tech community".

"We're listening, America's listening, and quite possibly the world is listening too," Mr Thune said in an opening address. Shortly before Mr Zuckerberg was due to speak, Florida Senator Bill Nelson, who met with the Facebook founder the day before, told him he believed him to be "genuine" with a real desire to reform, but warned that if social media companies don't do a better job of protecting people's privacy then politicians "were going to have to".

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"If you and other social media companies don't get your act together, none of us are going to have any privacy any more," he said. "How can American consumers trust folks like your company to be caretakers of their most personal and identifiable information?" Mr Nelson asked.

Asked what he was doing to see how widespread the misuse of personal Facebook data was, Mr Zuckerberg said the company was investigating "tens of thousands of apps", and said affected users would be alerted if those investigations "found anything suspicious". When Judiciary Committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley asked why the company's privacy policy was only a few pages long and gave a few examples of how it could be used, Mr Zuckerberg said it was kept short because the full details could be "confusing" and said "we don't expect that people will want to go through and read a full legal document".

When asked why the company did not immediately alert the 87 million users whose data may have been accessed by Cambridge Analytica (CA) when first told about the "improper" usage in 2015, Mr Zuckerberg said Facebook considered it a "closed case" after CA said it had deleted it. "In retrospect it was clearly a mistake to believe them," he said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits down following a break to resume testifying before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Mr Zuckerberg was then asked if he would "do things differently today" if given the chance.

"Yes," he replied.

On the subject of fake news, Mr Zuckerberg said "one of my greatest regrets in running the company" was its slowness at uncovering and acting against disinformation campaigns by Russian trolls during the US election. He said the Russian campaign of disinformation had been discovered "right around the time" of the US presidential election, and said the company had developed "new AI tools" to identify fake accounts responsible.

He said he is concerned about possible political bias at Facebook and tries to root it out. Facebook has in recent months reported banning numerous accounts linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency (IRA), a so-called "troll factory" accused of attempting to influence Western politics.

But he said: "They are going to keep getting better at this and we need to invest in keeping on getting better at this too." Senator Maria Cantwell questioned Mr Zuckerberg about Palantir, a data firm owned by Peter Thiel, Facebook's first outside investor and a current board member, and asked if the company had scraped personal information from the platform. "I'm not aware of that," Mr Zuckerberg said.

Mr Zuckerberg said he did not know if Facebook held call logs for users aged between 13 to 17. "We can follow up on that," he told the hearing. After around an hour and a half of Mr Zuckerberg's appearance before Congress, Facebook's share price was up nearly 5pc on the start of the day.

Mr Zuckerberg was asked by Senator Dick Durbin: "Mr Zuckerberg, would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?" After a pause, and some laughter from himself and the room, Mr Zuckerberg said: "No." "If you messaged anyone this week would you share with us the names of the people you have messaged?" Sen Durbin responded.

"Senator, no, I would probably not choose to do that publicly here," Mr Zuckerberg said. Mr Durbin said: "I think that may be what this is all about: your right to privacy, the limits of your right to privacy, and how much you give away, in modern America, in the name of connecting people around the world."

Press Association