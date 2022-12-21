U.S. president Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of U.S. support amid Russia's continued onslaught on Ukraine.

"Thank you first of all," Zelensky told the U.S. president in a meeting in the Oval Office. "It's a great honour to be here," he said.

The Ukrainian president, who said he had wanted to come to the United States earlier, offered his appreciation to Biden, the U.S. Congress and ordinary Americans for their support.

He gave Biden the Ukrainian cross for military merit, offered by a captain it had been awarded to. Biden promised to give the captain a command coin from a U.S. battlefield in Iraq, where his son Beau had fought.

"You are the man of the year," he told Zelensky of Time Magazine's decision to put him on cover.

Expand Close Volodymyr Zelensky presents Joe Biden with a Ukrainian military medal in the White House. AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Volodymyr Zelensky presents Joe Biden with a Ukrainian military medal in the White House. AP

Biden said Russian president Vladimir Putin is "escalating his assaults on civilians" and trying to "use winter as a weapon."

Zelensky arrived at the White House's South Lawn in a black Chevrolet with tinted windows, wearing his trademark olive green sweater and cargo pants. He stood between Biden and his wife Jill for a photo, then Biden put his arm around him as he guided him inside.

Read More

Zelensky said he would hold talks with Biden to strengthen Kyiv's defence capabilities against Russia's devastating invasion.

He will participate in a joint news conference with the U.S. president and then Zelensky will go to Congress on Capitol Hill to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Biden's administration on Wednesday announced $1.85 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a Patriot missile battery to help the country bolster its defences this winter.

"We're going to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defence, and that's why we're going to be providing Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery and training your forces to accurately use them," Biden told Zelensky, adding, "We stand with you. You've been a great leader."

Some Republicans have expressed skepticism or outright opposition to continued US support for the country.

Zelensky’s visit comes at a critical stage in the war. Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks targeting its civilians and critical energy infrastructure in recent weeks, leading to power and water cuts.

Zelensky flew from Europe on a US government plane earlier Wednesday, landing at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. He arrived at Blair House, where foreign leaders are accommodated across the street from the White House, just before 1 p.m. in Washington.

He has pleaded for more advanced weapons systems to blunt Russian attacks and for additional energy and economic support as his country's people brace for a brutal winter.

While the new US aid package includes a single Patriot battery, which can hit missiles and aircraft at higher altitudes than previous weaponry the Biden administration has provided, it does not include weapons such as tanks or fighter jets that Zelensky and other Ukrainians say they need to continue to push back Russian forces.

In their meeting, Biden and Zelensky will discuss strategy on the battlefield and sanctions and export controls placed on Russia, as well as economic, energy sector and humanitarian assistance, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters ahead of the trip.