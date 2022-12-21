| 4.8°C Dublin

Zelensky gives Biden military medal at White House meeting as he prepares for historic address to US Congress

U.S. president Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. Reuters Expand
Volodymyr Zelensky presents Joe Biden with a Ukrainian military medal in the White House. AP Expand

U.S. president Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. Reuters

Volodymyr Zelensky presents Joe Biden with a Ukrainian military medal in the White House. AP

Steve Holland and Nandita Bose

U.S. president Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of U.S. support amid Russia's continued onslaught on Ukraine.

"Thank you first of all," Zelensky told the U.S. president in a meeting in the Oval Office. "It's a great honour to be here," he said.

