YouTube star Grant Thompson killed in paragliding accident

The vlogger, known as the 'King of Random', went paragliding near the Sand Hollow State Park in Utah in the US on Monday evening but failed to return home.

According to TMZ, authorities recovered the 38-year-old's body on Tuesday using coordinates from GPS data after his family filed a missing persons complaint.

A post on Thompson's Instagram profile confirmed the tragic death.

The message to his 386,000 followers read: "It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night. Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans.

"We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments. Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor of The King of Random. Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created."

YouTube's official Twitter account was among the first to pay tribute to the "endlessly curious creator."

More tributes have been pouring in from the online community since the announcement of his death.

Controversial vlogger Logan Paul tweeted that he was "stunned & heartbroken. a man full of vibrancy, curiosity, and passion. we’d talk back and forth about the ins & outs & of the internet, mental health, and creative strategy. RIP brother."

Fellow YouTuber Philip DeFranco also paid tribute to Thompson on Twitter saying: "My heart goes out to Grant’s friends and family. I didn’t know him well but the times we spoke you could immediately tell what a unique, smart, and passionate guy he was."

Thompson started his YouTube channel in 2010, uploading videos "exploring life through all kinds of life hacks, experiments, and random weekend projects."

At the time of his death he was the 321st most-subscribed to channel on the platform with over 11 million subscribers and nearly 2.5 billion views.

Online Editors