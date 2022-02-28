‘You’re in my prayers’ – family’s joy as Jacob Jardine (2) who was inside car when it was stolen is found safe and well

A toddler missing since the car he was in was stolen while his mother unloaded groceries has been found safe and well.

Authorities in Northern California were searching for a two-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen before dawn in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Police said the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob Jardine's mother was unloading groceries at about 4am in the city of Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol said they found the boy in the SUV abandoned in a parking lot about four miles from where it was taken on Sunday.

Jacob's grandmother Shawna Thiel cried with joy as she spoke to an ABC7 News reporter.

"I want to thank the police department, the CHP, the news, and everybody out there that helped us find this baby. I appreciate every single one of you and I promise that all of you guys will be in my prayers tonight, thank you so much," said Ms Thiel.

Jacob was in the SUV that was taken just before 4 a.m. on Sunday outside the Travel Inn in Sunnyvale. His mother Melissa said she was bringing groceries inside to her hotel room, left Jacob in the vehicle since he was sleeping, and shortly afterwards her SUV was stolen with Jacob in the back seat.

"He's a baby, he's little, and I know he's scared, and I know he's hungry and I just want this son back so this whole nightmare can be over," she said in an appeal before he was found.

There was no immediate indication whether the thief or thieves knew the child was in the car when it was stolen.

An amber alert has now been stood down.

Investigators did not say if they had suspects or release any descriptions and no one has been arrested.