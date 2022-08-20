‘Your hatred overtook your humanity’ – ISIS Beatle jailed for life as tearful families look on

Diane Foley, accompanied by Carl and Marsha Mueller, speaks to members of the media after the sentencing of El Shafee Elsheikh in Virginia. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A member of the so-called Islamic State terror cell known as The Beatles has been jailed for life after being convicted for his role in the murder of American hostages in Syria.

El Shafee Elsheikh (34) who grew up in London, showed no emotion as judge Thomas Selby Ellis delivered his verdict at Alexandria District Court, Virginia, while victims’ families watched on.

Elsheikh was given a life sentence for each of the eight counts he was convicted of in April.

The counts related to his role in a hostage-taking scheme which involved torturing, beating and executing prisoners.

Raj Parekh, representing the families, said Elsheikh – known to prosecutors as ‘Ringo’ – remained “defiantly remorseless and unrepentant”.

He said the jihadist had made no effort to meet victims’ families, like his co-defendant Alexanda Kotey.

Addressing Elsheikh, judge Ellis said: “The behaviour of this defendant and his co-defendant can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal and callous.”

The court heard statements from some of the victims’ loved ones, including those of US journalist James Foley.

“This trial has revealed the horrific human rights crimes you committed while part of Isis,” she told Elsheikh as she became emotional. Your hatred overtook your humanity.”

Elsheikh sat wearing a green prison jumpsuit with white trainers and a black face-covering, and wore glasses.

Ms Foley was later joined outside court by Carl and Marsha Mueller, the parents of US humanitarian worker Kayla Mueller. Ms Foley said the sentence was a “hollow victory” and called on the US government to do more to free American hostages abroad.

Elsheikh was one of a gang of four Isis militants branded The Beatles due to their British accents. The cell was said to be made up of ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, known as Jihadi John; Aine Davis; Alexanda Kotey and Elsheikh.

Elsheikh was captured alongside Kotey in Syria in 2018 by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces while trying to escape to Turkey.

Kotey was given the same sentence of eight concurrent life sentences, also by judge Ellis, at the same court in April.