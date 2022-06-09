‘You shouldn’t have messed with my momma,’ shouts 10-year-old shooter

The 10-year-old reportedly shot the 41-year-old grandmother twice, killing her. Stock image

Lashun Rodgers, a 41-year-old grandmother and local volunteer in Orlando, Florida, was at a barbecue in her apartment complex’s courtyard last week, when a woman arrived with her daughter – sparking an altercation that quickly turned deadly.

The two women began yelling at each other – apparently airing grievances over a prior dispute related to a social media post. But the shouting turned physical after the woman punched Ms Rodgers, who threw a punch in return.

The second woman, Lakrisha Isaac (31), handed her daughter a purse that contained a handgun – and as the altercation continued, the 10-year-old fired two shots, striking Ms Rodgers in the head and killing her.

A witness told police that Ms Isaac yelled: “You done shot the lady”. Then the witness heard the child scream: “You shouldn’t have messed with my momma.”

The shooting has left prosecutors wondering how to proceed, because of the girl’s age.

“This shooting is an unimaginable tragedy that defies easy solutions,” Florida prosecutor Monique H Worrell said.

“Our office will proceed with care, and our focus will be on doing whatever we can to support Ms Rodgers’s family, protect the public, and improve the health of this child.”

The girl – who hasn’t been named because of her age – could face a charge of second-degree murder, though prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will proceed with a case against her.

Ms Isaac is also facing a slew of charges, including manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a firearm, child neglect, and negligent storage of a firearm.

After the 10-year-old allegedly fired the gun, Ms Isaac took the weapon from the girl and “showed no remorse or care for the injury sustained by Rodgers” as Ms Isaac and her daughter walked back to their residence, police said.

The local community remains shaken by the tragedy.

“I know multiple constituents who personally knew both the young girl and Rodgers,” Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill said. “And everyone’s heart is broken.”

It took place just days after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a two-year-old shot and killed his father. The toddler’s mother was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon. (© Washington Post)

