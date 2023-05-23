‘You can have him back’ – Campaign under way to deport drug-taking Prince Harry from US

US think-tank has demanded the application for US visa made by Prince Harry, pictured with wife Meghan Markle on their 2018 wedding day. Photo: Damir Sagolj / Reuters

Stephen EdgintonTelegraph.co.uk

Americans want Prince Harry to return to Britain, the head of a leading Washington think-tank has said.