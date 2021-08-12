‘Yes, I’ll run for NY governor,’ declares Cuomo’s replacement in role

Kathy Hochul, who will serve out the remainder of Andrew Cuomo’s term after he steps down as New York state governor amid sexual harassment allegations, said she plans to run for governor in her own right next year.

Ms Hochul (62), who was born Kathleen Courtney, from Buffalo, New York, and is the grand-daughter of Irish immigrants, said “Yes I will. I fully expect to”, when asked in an interview with NBC’s Today show.

“I am prepared for this. I have led a life working in every level of government. I am the most prepared person to assume this responsibility and I’m going to ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again, but right now I need their faith, I need their prayers and I need their support to make sure we get this right.”

The Democrat has served as Erie County clerk and also served one term in Congress before winning election as lieutenant governor in 2014.

She will become the first woman to be New York’s governor when Mr Cuomo’s resignation becomes official on August 24.

Mr Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment trial after a report concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Mr Cuomo (63) denies he touched anyone inappropriately.

Ms Hochul deflected questions about whether the state assembly should proceed with impeachment proceedings, despite Mr Cuomo’s impending exit, telling NBC: “I don’t believe it’s my position to weigh in on that situation.”

Asked whether there should be mask mandates in schools to contain the spread of Covid-19, Ms Hochul said she does not yet have the authority to make that call, but added: “I believe that there’ll end up being mask mandates.”

While the governor cannot mandate mask wearing in the state’s public schools, the state’s health department can issue guidance strongly recommending school districts require face coverings.

Ms Hochul stressed that she plans to work with school district officials as well as parents and teachers on the issue of mask requirements.

She said she would draw on federal CDC recommendations and all available Covid-19 data, but added: “Also, we need be talking to the school districts as well. That hasn’t happened in the past and it’s the way I think it should be. To find out what’s their anxiety.”