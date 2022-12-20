| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Writer says her love life stopped after being raped by Donald Trump in mid-’90s in new video deposition

E Jean Carroll. Picture: AP Expand

Close

E Jean Carroll. Picture: AP

E Jean Carroll. Picture: AP

E Jean Carroll. Picture: AP

Larry Neumeister

A writer has said during a deposition that the “music had stopped” in her love life after she was raped by Donald Trump in the 1990s at a New York department store.

Excerpts of the October deposition were filed late on Monday in the court where former columnist E Jean Carroll is suing the former president over the alleged attack, which he says never happened.

Most Watched

Privacy