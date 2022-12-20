| 6.9°C Dublin

Woman who vanished off coast of Hawaii while snorkelling likely eaten by shark

Tiger shark.. Photo: Alexis Rosenfeld / Getty Expand

Sheila Flynn

A tourist who vanished off the south coast of Maui while snorkelling this month was likely eaten by a shark, two investigations found.

The 60-year-old woman was visiting from Washington state with her husband, who saw the shark and began looking futilely for his wife, according to a release from Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources.

