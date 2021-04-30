Woman who returned Lady Gaga’s bulldogs arrested alongside four suspects linked to violent theft 

The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the singer’s dog walker .

Los Angeles detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop star.

The motive for the February 24 robbery, investigators believe, was the value of the French bulldogs – which can run into thousands of dollars.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from a gunshot wound and has called the incident “a very close call with death” in social media posts.

He was walking Lady Gaga’s three dogs – named Asia, Koji and Gustav – in Hollywood just off Sunset Boulevard when he was attacked.

Video from the doorbell camera of a nearby home shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Mr Fischer and one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

The video captured Fischer’s screams of: “Oh, my God, I’ve been shot! Help me! I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward – “no questions asked” – to be reunited with the dogs. The singer had been in Rome at the time filming a movie.

The dogs were returned two days later to an LAPD station by a woman who originally appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime, police initially said.

It was not immediately clear if the woman, identified yesterday as 50-year-old Jennifer McBride, received the reward.

McBride turned out to be in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, the LAPD said.

Police arrested James Jackson (18), Jaylin White (19) and Lafayette Whaley (27) on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

White’s father, 40-year-old Harold White, and McBride were arrested on suspicion of accessory attempted murder.

Jackson, Whaley and the Whites are all documented gang members, according to the LAPD.

All five were being held on $1 million bail each, online jail records show.

Lady Gaga did not immediately address the arrests on her social media accounts

Irish Independent