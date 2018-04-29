Woman smashes up restaurant 'because her meal did not come with a drink'
Police are hunting a woman who went on an angry rampage in a Popeyes chicken shop on Staten Island in New York.
The woman reportedly harassed staff and smashed a window after her "$4 Wicked Good Deal" meal did not include a drink.
Trouble was said to have begun because the woman had her order mixed up with Wendy’s "4 for $4" menu and was expecting a beverage to be included.
Initially the customer accepted her order and ate the meal, police said.
But CCTV of the incident released by the NYPD showed her hitting the shop door with a sign before using a chair to smash a window in a fit of rage.
She then fled the incident in a dark-coloured saloon-style car.
The incident happened on 8 April. NYPD said they want to speak to people who may be able to offer more information.
Independent News Service