Woman shoots dead three pupils, three adults at Nashville school

Children run past an ambulance near The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, after the shooting. Photo: WKRN/NewsNation via Reuters

A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, following a mass shooting yesterday. Photo: Nicole Hester/via Reuters

Officials say they believe a 28-year-old female shooter who killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville yesterday was a former student.

The violence at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade, marks the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

The suspect – who was wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol – also died after being shot by police. Authorities said she was from the Nashville area.

Her motive in the attack has not been determined.

The killings come as communities around the nation are reeling from a spate of school violence, including the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year; a first grader who shot his teacher in Virginia; and a shooting last week in Denver that wounded two administrators.

President Joe Biden called on Congress again to pass his assault weapons ban in the wake of the Nashville shooting.

“It’s heart-breaking, a family’s worst nightmare,” he said.

First lady Jill Biden also spoke about the killings yesterday.

“I am truly without words. And our children deserve better,” she said during a National League of Cities conference in Washington.

“We stand – all of us, we stand – with Nashville in prayer.”

The tragedy unfolded over roughly 14 minutes. Police received the initial call about an active shooter at 10.13am.

Officers began clearing the first storey of the school when they heard gunshots coming from the second level, police spokesperson Don Aaron said during a news briefing.

Two officers from a five-member team opened fire in response, fatally shooting the suspect at 10.27am, Mr Aaron said. He said there were no police officers present or assigned to the school at the time of the shooting because it is a church-run school.

The Covenant School’s victims were pronounced dead at the Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Centre. One officer had a hand wound from cut glass.

Other students walked to safety yesterday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents.

“In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting,” Mayor John Cooper wrote on Twitter.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you.”

The Covenant School was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001. It is located in the affluent Green Hills neighbourhood just south of downtown Nashville.