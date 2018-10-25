A US man awoke from a medically-induced coma just in time for the birth of his son after his wife, at 39 weeks pregnant, saved him from cardiac arrest.

Woman saves husband who wakes from coma in time to see son's birth

Ashley Goette says she awoke on October 16 to hear her husband, Andrew Goette, gasping for air in their Minnesota home.

She called the police and a dispatcher guided her through administering CPR. Paramedics arrived and rushed Mr Goette to hospital, where he was placed in a coma to minimise possible brain damage.

Doctors told Mrs Goette it was not clear if her husband would survive or if he would suffer brain damage.

Mrs Goette told her husband she would not have the baby until he woke up, and he did several days later, neurologically intact and in time for the birth of their first child, Lennon.

Although Mr Goette could not be wheeled into the room to be at his wife's side during the Caesarean section, her sister streamed the birth to him on FaceTime so he could watch it from outside the door.

Press Association