An alligator has attacked a woman who was walking her dog on a US resort island, pulling her underwater in a lagoon and killing her, authorities in South Carolina said.

Woman killed by alligator in US resort while walking her dog

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the attack happened around 9.30am on Monday at the Sea Pines resort on Hilton Head Island.

Witnesses said the woman was pulled under the surface of the water by an alligator thought to be about 8ft long.

Police said the coroner had identified the woman as 45-year-old Cassandra Cline.

The dog did not appear to have been hurt, the sheriff's department said.

Police officers, Department of Natural Resources officials and resort security personnel are looking for the alligator.

Press Association