| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Woman claims boa constrictor in luggage is ‘emotional support snake’

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) posted X-rays from the woman&rsquo;s luggage Photo: TSA/Instagram Expand

Close

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) posted X-rays from the woman&rsquo;s luggage Photo: TSA/Instagram

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) posted X-rays from the woman’s luggage Photo: TSA/Instagram

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) posted X-rays from the woman’s luggage Photo: TSA/Instagram

Lucy Thackray

A woman in Tampa, Florida was barred from flying after she claimed a four-foot boa constrictor in her luggage was an “emotional support” snake.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shared X-ray images of the passenger’s luggage, which was processed at Tampa International Airport, on Instagram, writing: “There’s a danger noodle in that bag…”

Most Watched

Privacy